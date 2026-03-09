Parramatta Eels star Josh Addo-Carr is set to return early from injury this weekend if he can get through fitness tests and is cleared by club doctors.\n\nAddo-Carr appeared on Sunday Night with Matty Johns, where he was tight-lipped, but gave an indication he will be back sooner rather than later.\n\n“It's good, I can't give too much away. I'm a chance of playing, but I have to do a few tests ... a chance of playing this week against Brisbane,” Addo-Carr said.\n\nAddo-Carr injured his thumb in the second week of the trials and missed his side's season-opening loss against the Melbourne Storm following surgery.\n\nAfter being embarrassed by the Storm in a 52-4 loss, head coach Jason Ryles will opt to have Addo-Carr slot straight into the side to add another degree of attacking threat to his outfit.\n\nThe Eels play the Broncos in Brisbane on Thursday, with both sides looking to get back on track after heavy defeats in Round 1.