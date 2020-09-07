Eels hooker Reed Mahoney is out indefinitely after suffering an AC joint injury in yesterday’s match against the Warriors.

Mahoney was taken from the field in the 52nd minute of the 24-18 win after landing awkwardly on his shoulder. He attempted to play on, however the hooker was unable to pass the ball left or right and was withdrawn from the game.

Reed Mahoney off with left shoulder injury, video brings concern for AC joint sprain as shoulder slams into turf. Have to hope no collarbone fracture. Best case minor AC joint sprain/burner (0-2wks return) but not good signs he was unable to stay on pic.twitter.com/VCkNAGrqvu — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) September 6, 2020

The 22-year-old underwent scans revealing the serious extent of the injury

The Eels are yet to set a timeline of recovery for the injury with his return date is indefinite.

Coach Brad Arthur said during the post match press conference, Ray Stone would replace Mahoney in the hooker’s absence.