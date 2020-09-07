NRL Rd 8 - Eels v Cowboys
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 03: Reed Mahoney of the Eels passes during the round eight NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the North Queensland Cowboys at Bankwest Stadium on July 03, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Eels hooker Reed Mahoney is out indefinitely after suffering an AC joint injury in yesterday’s match against the Warriors.

Mahoney was taken from the field in the 52nd minute of the 24-18 win after landing awkwardly on his shoulder. He attempted to play on, however the hooker was unable to pass the ball left or right and was withdrawn from the game.

The 22-year-old underwent scans revealing the serious extent of the injury

The Eels are yet to set a timeline of recovery for the injury with his return date is indefinite.

Coach Brad Arthur said during the post match press conference, Ray Stone would replace Mahoney in the hooker’s absence.