Boom youngster Brendan Hands has confirmed his time at the Parramatta Eels will continue until at least the end of the 2025 NRL season.

Signing a two-year extension following his NRL debut in Round 4, Hands has quickly become an important part of coach Brad Arthur's bench rotation, playing three games on the bounce.

Scoring a try on debut, Hands has brought plenty of explosiveness off the bench for Parramatta having joined the club from the Penrith Panthers over the off-season, where he had played through the junior grades and into the NSW Cup, but never cracked first-grade.

The contract extension will likely see Hands further cement his spot in the side, and the 23-year-old said he had already learnt plenty of Josh Hodgson, while enjoying his time at the club.

"I'm stoked to extend my stay here at the Eels, I've really bonded with the boys and it's been exciting playing alongside them. I've only got a couple of games to my name but I'm enjoying finding my way into the team," Hands said in a club statement.

"Josh Hodgson has been really helpful with passing on his knowledge to me and is really helping me develop my game. It's a privilege to be working with such an experienced hooker."

General manager of football Mark O'Neill said Hands has been an important addition to the NRL squad already.

“Brendan adds depth to the spine and brings plenty of versatility to our team. He has been impressive in his first three games of NRL and we look forward to watching his game develop over the coming years,” O'Neill said.

Hands, who started the year in reserve grade, was called into the top 17 as Brad Arthur searched for a way to get a stuttering start to the season rolling.

Parramatta were widely criticised for their use of the bench in the early rounds, but Hands has helped in turning things around for the blue and gold, who have won two out of the three games he has played - against the Penrith Panthers and Wests Tigers, only falling to the Sydney Roosters in between.

Parramatta will play the Canterbury Bulldogs this Sunday.