The Parramatta Eels have built a young and energetic core under the leadership of Jason Ryles, but that hasn't dimmed a light of a few veteran pickups.\nEels GM of Football Mark O'Neill has heaped praise on 2025 recruits Dylan Walker and Josh Addo-Carr, labelling Walker's football IQ “off the charts” after both veterans impressed in their first seasons with the club.\nThe experienced pair were key contributors in Ryles' first year in charge, helping the Eels climb from 15th in 2024 to 11th this season as the club looks to rebuild under a new culture-driven approach.\nWalker joined the Eels early in the 2025 season after being released by the New Zealand Warriors due to homesickness.\nThe 30-year-old played half the season, mainly off the bench, providing versatility and leadership in the middle and halves.\nO'Neill said the mid-season signing proved to be a major success.\n“When that opportunity came up, we were agile in terms of our salary cap space and had position,” O'Neill told SEN 1170's The Run Home.\n“It was a really good pick for us because his football IQ is off the charts.\n\n\n[caption id="attachment_226861" align="alignnone" width="1496"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 23: Dylan Walker playing in the NRL match between Penrith Panthers and Sydney Roosters at CommBank Stadium, on August 23, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Joshua Davis\/Zero Digital Sports)[\/caption]\n“He's incredibly skilled [as] he can play in the halves, in the backs, or the middle.\n“He's tough, he's done everything you can do in the game, and he's been a calming influence for our younger guys.\n“He's been fantastic.”\nFor Addo-Carr, the Eels provided a lifeline after his contract was terminated by the Canterbury Bulldogs at the end of 2024.\nSigning a two-year deal, the 30-year-old winger rediscovered top form, scoring 19 tries in 22 games, which earned him a recall to the Kangaroos squad for the Ashes series.\nO'Neill credited the Eels' club environment for Addo-Carr's resurgence.\n“He brings a lot of energy, he's got the boom box there,” O'Neill said.\n“He's been really good in terms of our culture and our connection to the community.\n“It wouldn't be uncommon to see Foxx be the last bloke out at a fan day signing autographs and taking photos.\n\n\n[caption id="attachment_219881" align="alignnone" width="2560"] Josh Addo-Carr and Richard Penisini. (Photo by Joshua Davis\/Zero Digital Sports)[\/caption]\n“He just loves footy and the environment.”\nO'Neill said both veterans had played a major role in reinforcing Ryles' standards around leadership and accountability.\n“If you create that environment where players are happy and learning, they'll play their best footy.\n“I think we've seen Josh return to some of his best, and we're excited by what both he and Dylan are going to do in 2026 and potentially beyond that.”\nBoth players remain under contract for next season as the Eels continue their rebuild under Ryles.