Parramatta Eels forward Jack Williams and Canterbury Bulldogs outside back Marcelo Montoya have both been hit with charges for offences out of Sunday afternoon's games by the NRL's match review committee.

Williams was placed on report for a dangerous tackle during the first half of the Eels heavy loss to the Wests Tigers in heatwave conditions.

The tackle, on Tigers' hooker Apisai Koroisau, was placed on report, but not sin binned.

He has now been slapped with a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge, and as it's a second offence on his rolling 12-month NRL judiciary record, he will face an $1800 fine with an early guilty plea.

Should the off-season recruit from Cronulla fight and lose at the judiciary, his fine would increase to $2500.

In the later game, which saw the Canterbury Bulldogs beat the Gold Coast Titans at Belmore, Marcelo Montoya was charged over a shoulder charge on Keano Kini.

The offence was missed originally by the match officials and placed on report a couple of minutes later.

He has also been hit with a Grade 1 charge by the match review committee. A first offence on his record, he will pay $1500 for an early guilty plea, or $2000 if he fights and loses at the judiciary.

Bulldogs hooker Reed Mahoney was also placed on report during the game for illegal pressure on a kicker, but he has not been charged by the match review committee.

No other players were charged from either of Sunday's games, and both Williams and Montoya will have until midday (AEDT) on Tuesday to determine their pleas.