The Parramatta Eels struck gold when they threw one of the NRL's greatest characters a lifeline in 2024, extending their electric star's stay in Western Sydney.

Kangaroos star Josh Addo-Carr has officially taken himself off the NRL's open market, signing a one-year extension that keeps him at Parramatta until the end of 2027, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

After the Canterbury Bulldogs tore up his contract last year, Addo-Carr's career sat at a major crossroads.

The 30-year-old needed a fresh start, and reuniting with coach Jason Ryles, someone he previously thrived under at the Melbourne Storm, proved to be a turning point.

With renewed confidence, a strong relationship with Ryles, and a team where he feels valued, Addo-Carr decided stability was the best option.

The familiar partnership immediately reignited his football, with Addo-Carr producing some of the best form of his career in blue and gold.

That resurgence included 19 tries for the Eels, earning him a recall to the Kangaroos and a spot on Australia's first Ashes tour of England in 22 years.

He played all three Tests, scoring in the final match of the 3-0 sweep.

Addo-Carr's transformation hasn't just been tactical, it's been physical.

Since moving to the Eels, he has dropped around eight kilograms, rediscovering the blistering pace that made him one of the game's most electric stars.

Telstra Tracker data clocked him at 36.85 km/h, the fastest speed recorded in the NRL in 2025.

Having recently celebrated his 200th NRL appearance, and with his speed, form and confidence back, Addo-Carr now looks set to continue his late-career revival at with the Eels across the next two seasons.