Parramatta have confirmed forward duo Bryce Cartwright and Ray Stone have signed new deals past the 2021 season.

Off-contract this year, Cartwright and Stone have inked extensions that will keep them in the blue and gold until the end of the 2023 and 2022 seasons respectively.

Cartwright joined Parramatta ahead of this season in a move from the Titans after being released from the Queensland club, playing 13 games under Brad Arthur in 2021.

BRYCE CARTWRIGHT

Second-row Eels 2021 SEASON AVG 13.5

Tackles Made 0.3

Tries 1

Tackle Breaks

The 26-year-old has become a key component to the Eels this year, and will now look to add to his 125 NRL appearances.

Stone's one-year extension will extend his stay with Parramatta into a fifth campaign, with the lock playing his first game with the club in 2018.

The 24-year-old has been limited to just five games this season, all coming off the interchange.

Stone has been named in the reserves for Saturday's must-win clash with Manly, while Cartwright will line up in the No.15 jersey.

FOLLOW MANLY V PARRAMATTA LIVE FROM 7:35PM