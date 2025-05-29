Parramatta Eels winger Josh Addo-Carr will remain with the club for 2026 after an option was activated in his contract.

The Eels gave Addo-Carr an NRL lifeline at the start of this year after he was axed by the Canterbury Bulldogs over an off-field matter.

The winger found himself having to accept a cut-price one-year deal with a one-year club option for 2026 to save his NRL career, and he has taken the opportunity with both hands.

Starting on the wing for Jason Ryles, Addo-Carr is the Eels' leading try-scorer this season with seven in nine games to go with a couple of try assists, 41 tackle busts and 146 metres per game which comes as a career high for the veteran who hasn't been known for his hard yards game.

By all reports, the 29-year-old has fit into the club well, and it has led to the Eels activating the club option in his contract for 2026.

“Josh has been a popular addition to our Club. From day one, he has embraced the Parramatta community and brought a real spark to our group," Parramatta general manager of football Mark O'Neill said in a statement confirming the news.

“The coaching staff have been impressed with his leadership on the field particularly with our younger players. His passion and personality have had a positive effect across the organisation, and we're happy to have him with us for another season."

The move to activate the club option will also give Parramatta exclusive negotiating rights with Addo-Carr until November 1 if they wish to explore a further extension of his time in the west of Sydney.

Addo-Carr's option had to be taken up by the end of June, but with that now down, it's confirmed the winger will remain as part of Ryles' squad in 2026, where he and Zac Lomax are likely to continue being the first-choice wingers, potentially seeing some other younger players explore their options elsewhere.