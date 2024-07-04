The Parramatta Eels have finally commented on rumours that NSW Blues star winger and 2025 recruit Zac Lomax could potentially backflip on his contract with the club and remain with the Dragons beyond this season.

There has been plenty of speculation recently surrounding Lomax's future since the sacking of former coach Brad Arthur and the team's inconsistent form which has them battling for the Wooden Spoon with the Wests Tigers and Gold Coast Titans.

Despite inking a four-year contract with Parramatta, multiple publications and pundits believe he could potentially negate his contract and remain at the Red V under Shane Flanagan.

While rumours continue to swirl regarding his future, Parramatta Eels CEO Jima Sarantinos has confirmed that there is no indication that he won't be playing in the Eels jersey next season.

“We expect and have no reason to believe that Zac won't be here next season,” Eels CEO Jim Sarantinos said to News Corp.

Per the publication, it is understood that the St George Illawarra Dragons have made no plans to keep him but are aware that their star outside back could be getting cold feet about the potential move.

If he does end up getting cold feet about a move to Parramatta, he would need to be granted an early release from the club, like the one the Dragons gave him.

At this stage, he will move to the Eels until the end of the the 2028 season on a four-year contract worth around $650,000 a season.

However, rumours about his future will likely continue in the media until he is officially seen at a Parramatta Eels training session next season.