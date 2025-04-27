Penrith Panthers and New South Wales Blues fullback Dylan Edwards will avoid a suspension for tripping Tommy Talau during Saturday evening's loss to the Manly Sea Eagles.

The first half offence saw Edwards appear to trip Talau in a bid to stop the Manly outside back.

Despite calls for the sin bin to be used, the officiating team of on-field referee Belinda Sharpe and bunker official Ashley Klein opted not to use the ten-minute off-field period for the fullback.

He has now been slapped with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge, and given he has a three-year incident-free record, is eligible for a discount on the usual fine to only pay $750 with an early guilty plea, or $1000 if he heads to the judiciary and loses.

The news is not quite so good for teammate Scott Sorensen, who was sin-binned eight minutes out from half-time for an ugly-looking shot on Manly enforcer Nathan Brown.

He has been slapped with a Grade 2 shoulder charge. Given it's the first offence on his record, he will be able to accept a two-match ban with an early guilty plea, or three matches if he fights and loses at the panel.

Manly forward Siosiua Taukeiaho, who was baffingly sin binned for an innocuous high shot in the second half, has been hit with a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge and will pay $1000 with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses, while Casey McLean is in the same boat for his first half shot on Tom Trbojevic.

In the earlier game, Jaimin Jolliffe has come out of the charge sheet worse for wear, facing a two-match suspension for a Grade 2 careless high tackle charge on John Bateman. That will be upgraded to three matches if he fights and loses, with it being the second offence on his rolling 12-month judiciary record.

Brock Gray could also be suspended, with the forward not in the Top 30 and so able to accept a one-match suspension or a $3000 fine if he accepts the early guilty plea for a Grade 1 shot on North Queensland halfback Jake Clifford.

He would be suspended for two matches if he loses the challenge at the panel.

The only other charge handed out was for Cowboys prop Griffin Neame, who was hit with a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge on Jolliffee during the second half. He will pay $1000 with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses.

All charged players have until midday (AEST) on Monday to determine their pleas, with any hearings to be held on Tuesday evening.