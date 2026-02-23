The Dragons are reportedly eyeing off Dolphins centre Jake Averillo as they look to strengthen their squad for the 2027 season.

The 25-year-old is currently signed with the Dolphins till the end of this year, and is interested in staying in the NRL if an extension with Redcliffe falls through despite Super League speculation.

“That was definitely news to me – moving to England – the first time I heard about that,” Averillo said.

Vegas Confidential suggests that Averillo met with the Dragons last week.

The signing would only bolster the Dragons' potential finals campaign in 2027, with Keaon Koloamatangi joining the Red V at the end of this season.

“We're in the process (of talking to the Dolphins) at the moment. I've missed a lot of training, so I'm focused on that and leaving it to my management," Averillo said.

“My manager said we started (extension talks), so we'll see how it goes.”