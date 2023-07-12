The St George Illawarra Dragons have used the security over their new coaching appointment of Shane Flanagan to make plenty of off-field moves among their wider squad.

In all, the club have confirmed renewed commitments for seven players, with three currently in the first-grade system, and four to move into the side over the coming seasons.

Of those currently in the top 30, Jack de Belin and Michael Molo have locked themselves into the Red V until at least the end of 2024, while Mikaele Ravalawa has signed on until at least the end of 2026.

De Belin had a player option as part of his deal, and has taken it to remain at the club who he has been with since his NRL debut - De Belin recently clocked up 200 NRL games, and the 32-year-old has been among the most consistent performers this season.

Molo, on the other hand, has had a club option activated to keep him at the joint-venture through next season. The 23-year-old has played 12 games so far this year, including some in the starting side where he has impressed along former one-time Queensland representative brother Francis Molo.

Ravalawa's signing may be the best of the lot for the Dragons though, with the winger previously linked to a move away from the Red V. The powerhouse has instead two years onto his time at the club before he could become a free agent on November 1, with his original deal due to expire at the end of next year.

He has scored more than 50 tries in the NRL, with 13 of those coming in just 14 appearances this season.

Elsewhere, the Dragons have confirmed NSW under-19 representative Savelio Tamale, who has already made his NSW Cup debut this year, will move into the Top 30 squad next season.

The youngster only transitioned from rugby union last December, but has made an immediate impression on the coaching staff in Wollongong.

Another NSW under 19 player in Nick Tsougranis will also move onto an elevated contract with the Dragons, training with the NRL squad in 2024 before moving into the club's development list for 2025.

SG Ball skipper Dylan Egan, who currently has a knee injury but has also made his NSW Cup debut, will move into the development squad next year before joining the top 30 in 2025, while another local star in Hamish Stewart, who has made two NSW Cup appearances, has elected to sign with the Dragons through to the end of 2026 after plenty of interest from other clubs.

He will be on the development list in 2024 before moving to the top 30 for the following two seasons.