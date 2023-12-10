The St George Illawarra Dragons are reportedly on the verge of re-signing Moses Suli, having already tabled a three-year contract extension.

Despite the Dragons' lacklustre performances in the last couple of seasons, Suli has been one of the club's best performers on the edge of the field and is now set to be rewarded for his hard work, incredible skill and determination.

Joining the club at the beginning of the 2022 season, the centre has achieved 39 games for the red and white to go along with 28 points (seven tries).

After the Herald reported that the Dragons had tabled a three-year contract extension to Moses Suli to keep him at the club, News Corp has revealed that "the parties are close to signing off on the agreement".

This would see Suli remain at the club until at least the end of the 2027 season.

This news comes after Suli was heavily linked to a return to the Wests Tigers. Only playing one season and 16 games at the Tigers, he initially signed with them on a three-year contract but was released at the end of 2017 - his first season in the NRL.

At the time, the Tongan international made history at the Tigers in 2017 by becoming the highest-paid player yet to play in the NRL.

His NRL career also includes a four-year stint at the Manly Sea Eagles between 2018 and 2021, where he scored 12 tries in 63 appearances for the Northern Beaches side.

The Dragons have only managed to recruit Kyle Flanagan (Bulldogs) and Hame Sele (Rabbitohs) ahead of the upcoming season and have been looking to strengthen their side with more signings as they build their future.

One player on their radar is North Queensland Cowboys forward Heilum Luki.

Contracted to 2025, Luki has reportedly been linked to the club and will be a great addition to their forward pack - an area they have struggled in recent seasons.

“I expect those meetings and negotiations to ramp up in the next four to six weeks,” The Daily Telegraph's David Riccio said on SEN.

“It's about allowing those players to enjoy their end of season breaks. Also to allow Dragons management to get their ducks in a row and figure out who they want to meet.

“That's where it's at and we'll start to hear a bit more about the Dragons' targets.”