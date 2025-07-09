The St George Illawarra Dragons have not made the finals since 2018, having missed out on several high-profile recruits in their struggling years.

It seems Dragons' CEO Tim Watsford is desperate for a change, with reports that his sights have been set on highly regarded recruitment manager Daniel Anderson from the Sydney Roosters.

Michael Chammas revealed on Nine's 100% Footy that Anderson is on the Dragons' radar.

"Now they're talking about getting a new recruitment manager in, they've spoken to a handful of people... he's in conversations with the Dragons, he is their preferred candidate... nothing's done just as yet," Chammas revealed.

Anderson joined the Roosters' front office in 2019; however was unfortunately involved in a tragic body surfing incident in 2022 where he injured his spine and became a quadriplegic. Despite this, Anderson worked to return to the Roosters in 2023 and has been a pivotal cog in their machine ever since.

The Dragons will be hoping to add the recruitment guru to their ranks in the near future, with hopes his presence will help to attract some marquee stars to the Red V.