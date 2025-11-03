Continuing to build for the future, the St George Illawarra Dragons have added a young, impressive Queensland forward to their pathways squad, poaching him from a rival club.

After spending last season in the Under-19s SG Ball Cup competition with the Balmain Tigers, Zero Tackle understands that forward Cooper Young has decided to take his talents to the Dragons on a two-year deal for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

A graduate of Ipswich State High School, Young will play for the St George Dragons in the upcoming SG Ball Cup as the club looks to move off the bottom of the ladder and once again be in finals contention.

Already racking up representative honours such as being named in the 2024 Under-17s QLD City team, he is a strong performer on both ends of the field and is normally seen playing either in the front row or at lock.