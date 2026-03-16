The Dragons are optimistic that both Kyle Flanagan and Daniel Atkinson will be fit for Round 3.\n\nThe playmakers were both set for scans to assess their ankle injuries sustained in the same set during Round 2, reports stating that scans are no longer required.\n\nThe initial concern for both members of the Red V was that of a syndesmosis injury that could've seen them both out for multiple weeks, or months depending on severity.\n\nDespite the injuries, both continued to play out the game against Melbourne on Saturday.\n\nCoach Flannagan spoke on his initial concerns.\n\n"They weren't hip-drops, but the weight did land on the lower legs, so it's a bit of a scare," coach Flanagan said.\n\n"Both got treatment at halftime and got their ankles strapped, but they are two tough young men and knew it was important we didn't lose a half."\n\nThe Dragons are expected to go into their Sunday matchup against Parramatta with a full first-string side, coach Flanagan emphasising that they will need to tighten up their defence and discipline.