St George Illawarra may look to offload Ben Hunt back to the Broncos whilst remaining to pay a share of his monster salary.

According to News Corp, the Dragons could be willing to pay half of Hunt’s $1.2 million wage for next season, with Brisbane welcoming back the halfback on a reduced salary.

With the Broncos set to offload a number of top-paid talent, Hunt could find himself back with his family at Red Hill for 2021.

Hunt is contracted until the end of the 2022 season, with the Dragons hoping to shed some of his contract weight by up to $600,000 and paying the remainder.

The move could see the Dragons gain an additional $400,000 to $600,000 for an acquisition of their own.

However, with the Broncos opening the bank with David Fifita’s imminent departure, the club may opt to move for a second-rower rather than a halfback.

The Dragons are likely to head into 2021 with the same roster if they are unable to move either Hunt or Corey Norman to a rival club.

A return to Red Hill for Hunt could see the playmaker more comfortable out of Sydney while being able to add plenty of experience to the young stocks the Broncos currently hold.