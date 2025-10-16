The St George Illawarra Dragons are continuing to rebuild their squad with young talent who are keen to represent the Red V, and have just locked in another gun to join the fold.

The Dragons have confirmed the signing of Penrith Panthers talent David Fale, with the powerful outside back joining the club's Top 30 squad for the 2026 and 2027 NRL seasons, as revealed by Zero Tackle earlier in the month.

Dragons coach Shane Flanagan said he was thrilled to add Fale to the roster, showcasing true belief in the 25-year-old's ability to succeed in Kogarah.

"Being able to bring David to the club is exciting," Flanagan said in a club statement.

"He's big, athletic and has a lot of talent.

"He's spent time in the centres and on the wing, so he adds some valuable depth for us in the backline.”

Flanagan believes Fale's time in the Panthers system will be a major boon for him as he transitions to the Dragons, having high hopes for his future with the Red V.

"He comes from a strong system and we're confident his best football is yet to come," Flanagan said of Fale.

"We look forward to welcoming him to the club this preseason."

Fale recently admitted to Zero Tackle that his goal is to cement the Dragons' wing spot as soon as next season, which has only become more possible following the recent news of Gold Coast Titans outside back Phillip Sami opting to remain in Queensland.

"[The Dragons] want me to come in and fight for that wing spot next year, and obviously just build from there," he said.

"Hopefully, the year after [in 2027], they want me to be a regular; but for me, I want to [be a regular] next year, and make that wing spot mine."

The elite outside back has been a standout performer for the Panthers' NSW Cup side in recent years, scoring 14 tries and 10 try assists in 21 appearances this season.

Fale made his NRL debut in Round 26 against the Bulldogs and was widely praised for his composure and athleticism in the top grade.

He'll look to carry the momentum of his successful 2025 campaign into his first preseason with the Dragons.