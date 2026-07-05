Cronulla Sharks centre Jesse Ramien is the only player who has been charged from Saturday night's matches in the NRL, with Adam Doueihi and Cameron McInnes escaping suspension despite being placed on report.

Ramien was picked up in the post-match review by the MRC for a careless high tackle on Brisbane Broncos second-rower Brendan Piakura during the first half of a game which saw the Sharks heap an eighth straight loss on the Broncos.

The Grade 1 careless high tackle charge - which is a second on his record - will see him fined $1800 with an early guilty plea, and $2500 if he fights at the judiciary panel and loses.

In the same game, Cameron McInnes was placed on report late in the second half for a dangerous tackle, but has not been sanctioned by the MRC.

In the earlier game, Adam Doueihi was the only player placed on report by the officiating team for a high shot on Loko Pasifiki Tonga during the first half, but was also not charged.

The MRC also cleared a number of other players who came up with high or dangerous tackles during the two games but weren't placed on report for their offences by on-field officating teams.

Ramien must make a call on his plea with the NRL by midday (AEST) on Monday, with any potential hearing to be heard on Tuesday evening.