A deal has finally been confirmed for Brandon Smith to join the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

While there has been plenty of talk the Sydney Roosters and Rabbitohs would reach an agreement for Smith to join the Maroubra-based outfit immediately, that is not the case.

Instead, the New Zealand international who has struggled for form at the Roosters and will be out recovering from an ACL injury until at least the halfway point of this season, will join at the start of 2026.

A two-year deal will see Smith, who can play lock and hooker, join Wayne Bennett's side for 2026 and 2027.

“Brandon has a wonderful record of success in the NRL and at international level, having a 70% success rate across his career,” Rabbitohs Head of Recruitment and Retention, Mark Ellison said in a statement confirming the signature.

"He improves the players around him and gives 100% every time he steps on the field, and is a great character off the field.

"Wayne (Bennett) has a high opinion of Brandon and they will have the opportunity to work together here at South Sydney.

“As a young man in New Zealand, he wore the red and green jersey of the Waiheke Rams and now he will have the chance to earn the right to wear the red and green jersey of the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

“We're delighted to have signed an international-calibre player with a history of premiership success such as Brandon and we wish him the best of luck for the remainder of his time at his current club.”

What role Smith will hold at South Sydney remains to be seen, with the club pushing Peter Mamouzelos into the hooker role this season on the back of Damien Cook's departure.

Cameron Murray is also the best lock forward in the game, and while missing much of 2024 with an Achilles injury, he is almost a certainty to return to the lock role at Maroubra next year.

It could leave Smith filling a bench utility role as he looks to re-spark a career that showed plenty of promise during his formative years at the Melbourne Storm, but has failed to kick on since departing the Victorian capital.

Smith has played 148 NRL games since his debut in mid-2017.