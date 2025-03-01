The Dolphins have confirmed Tom Gilbert will take over captaincy of the club in 2025.

The star forward, who last played a competitive game in the 2023 State of Origin series where he suffered a shoulder injury before also missing the 2024 season in its entirety with an ACL injury and complicated recovery beyond, will return for the club in Round 1.

Originally signed as a promising forward on rise from the North Queensland Cowboys, his first half season in Dolphins colours landed him a State of Origin jersey and cemented his status as one of the club's most important players.

Now with Jesse Bromwich hanging up the boots at the end of 2024, Gilbert becomes the clubs second captain, and first under the coaching of Kristian Woolf, who takes over from Wayne Bennett after his two years in charge came to an end.

Gilbert and Woolf's key battle in 2025 will be parachuting the Dolphins into the finals for the first time, and coach Woolf said his new skipper has proven to be a leader of the club.

“Tom has proven to be a leader on and off the field and his influence in the locker room is ever-present, even with all the challenges he has faced in his career,” Woolf said in a club statement confirming the news.

“The playing group respond to him and respects him.

“The things we admire about Tom – the way he leads by example, his work ethic, and his love for the club – are the qualities I want our team to aspire to.”

Gilbert will be supported by vice-captain Felise Kaufusi, and leadership players Kenneath Bromwich and Mark Nicholls, with the trio all signed to the Dolphins as part of their inaugural team ahead of 2023.

“All four players have been pivotal in the leadership of this club over the past two seasons, and these are the right men to lead the side moving forward,” Woolf said.

The Dolphins start their season on March 7 against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.