The Dolphins are reportedly closing in on the signature of a Super League forward after they previously confirmed an interest in recruiting his services a fortnight ago.

An eight-time English international, Morgan Knowles has been regarded as one of the best forwards in the Super League for several years and could potentially move to Australia sooner than expected.

After The Dolphins confirmed their interest in Knowles last week, the Super League forward has indicated he will make the switch to the NRL for the 2026 season and the two parties have been in talks for several weeks and are in the latter stages of finalising the remaining minor details, per News Corp.

While he will see out the remainder of his contract in the Super League and will not join the club for another 12 months, the move would end up seeing him link up with former coach Kristian Woolf.

It will also further bolster the club's forwards, as Kenneath Bromwich, Felise Kaufusi, Josh Kerr, Mark Nicholls, Michael Waqa, and Mason Teague will be out of contract at the end of the season.

Debuting with the Saints in 2015, he has made 211 appearances for the club and won four Super League titles, one Challenge Cup and a World Club Challenge title, where he was a part of the team that defeated the Penrith Panthers in 2023.

Speaking to the St Helens Star a fortnight ago about his future, the 28-year-old Knowles revealed that he hopes for a resolution soon and will decide on his future before the beginning of the 2025 Super League season.

“I'm hoping to get something nailed down and sorted before the season starts," Knowles said.

Turning his attention to this season, the English international is hoping for another good year as he looks to push his case to be selected for the Ashes series against Australia at the end of the year.

“It has been quite a journey so far, but I am excited for the year ahead with Saints and with an Ashes series against Australia to aim for," he added.

“I am really looking forward to ripping into my eleventh Super League season with Saints as much as my first.

“We have some fresh faces among the coaches and players and after a disappointing couple of years of not reaching the standards that we want to.

“I'm really looking to getting back out there and performing as a team - and to again reach the standards that I set myself for my own game.”