The passing of Queen Elizabeth II has seen a massive outpouring of admiration and sentimentality all around the globe. Given our place in the Commonwealth, Australia has been no exception.

But no one is universally loved, and with her position as the figurehead of an empire that symbolises so much to so many different people, there were bound to be those who expressed the opposite kind of emotion after hearing the news.

Following recent developments we’re suddenly facing the question - should an athlete’s reaction to someone’s death be determined by the sport’s governing body?

Newcastle Knights NRLW star, former Jillaroo and Indigenous All-Star Caitlin Moran is to be investigated by the NRL’s Integrity Unit for an expletive-laden post celebrating the passing of the 96-year-old monarch.

Though the post was shared on her personal platform and didn’t contain an iota of rugby league relevance, it’s now been brought to the attention of the Integrity Unit.

Why?

Yes, the post was both strongly and poorly worded and yes, there are bound to be plenty of people who find it objectionable. There’s even a good chance that Moran already regrets it. Whether she was asked to take it down or not, it’s gone.

Did it bring the game into disrepute? Hardly. In fact, it’s likely there’d be barely any attention paid to it at all if the matter hadn’t been publicised by the self-interested in the hopes of elevating their own status, not because they actually care about the royals.

We’re not here to debate the long-lasting impacts of British colonialism on Indigenous peoples around the globe, whether the Queen should be held accountable for maintaining those policies or even if she was just the nice person so many have come out and claimed her to be.

But by the same token, we shouldn’t just assume that people are willing to overlook the negative aspects of someone’s legacy just because they’re dead.

While we’re not debating the impacts, first nations people all over the world have been subjected to terror and death at the hands of imperial forces, even after the colonial era. That’s a fact. The Queen might not have done it, but it was regularly done in her name.

Before you go too far the other way thinking it’s a wild goose chase, the Integrity Unit is technically just in their investigation of the matter. The Unit can conduct investigations into any possible breach of the NRL rules, which includes the Code of Conduct.

And in that Code of Conduct, there is a requirement that players “celebrate the good news stories and understand that cyber-bullying, which includes negative or demeaning comments, status posts, personal messages or email, is deemed a serious form of harassment.”

This is likely the passage being cited to justify investigating the matter, but whom is Moran harassing?

She didn’t go out of her way to voice her opinion to anyone who hadn’t tacitly expressed an interest in it by following her social media accounts in the first place. She’s not harassing anyone, and under questioning, I have no doubt she could justify the circumstances and experiences that have led to her forming a passionate opinion.

And who has she really upset? I’ve yet to read anything from the royals about their anger at the online response to the Queen’s death – and there are millions of posts expressing similar and stronger sentiments than Moran ever did.

The only people it’s really upset are conservatives, men with microphones and older generations who were raised to respect and venerate the role without actually examining if it serves any function in our everyday lives.

And I can guarantee that none of them were following Moran on social media at the time she made the post.

Radio’s Ray Hadley is the perfect example of the archetypal critic. He claimed that Moran’s comment was ‘the most reprehensible thing I’ve ever seen connected to rugby league’.

What a terrible take, in the same year that Brett Finch pleaded guilty to and was convicted of sharing child abuse material.

You heard it here folks, Ray Hadley apparently thinks paedophilia is a better look for the game than badmouthing a deceased monarch... now that’s a wildly stupid and outrageous claim to make, and it's almost definitely untrue.

But that’s what happens – and quickly – in the hyperbolic media cycle regularly created by these very people.

It’s a bit rich for Hadley to call out Moran given he reportedly settled out of court with a former employee who accused him of excessive bullying, using language far worse than Moran’s to denigrate his co-worker to his face. Yes, let’s take lessons in moralising from this guy.

What’s worse is that many of the people online nodding along with Hadley, chastising Moran and her comments, are the exact same people who laugh and adore the larrikinism of other players who regularly say stupid things and get away with it, branding them ‘passionate’ or ‘mischievous’.

The same people who cheer every time it looks like a brawl might break out in the middle of the field while simultaneously calling the game soft suddenly can't handle someone saying something mean about someone they never met.

That's the line, apparently - and I'm sure it has nothing to do with Moran's gender, heritage or age.

If the Integrity Unit does hand down a punishment, I hope it’s nothing more than an asked apology for causing offence, which I’d expect will be given. There’s no way Moran would have intended for this reaction. A lesson has undoubtedly already been learned.

Any fine or suspension instantly creates another grey area and unhealthy precedent moving forward – and the NRL are on a roll with that already following the Taylan May suspension debacle.

Are players going to have to check how the administration feels about the news and the world before making any comment of their own now?

Freedom of speech might exactly not be enshrined in our constitution, but it’s still worth fighting for. Yet for some reason, there’s a refusal to apply the term to expressions like Moran’s, while simultaneously employing it to defend every nameless critic with nothing more at stake than a desire to agitate and whip up some outrage.

With the seemingly toothless threat of judiciary ‘deterrents’ for repeat offenders and the farce of Taylan May’s delayed suspension in recent weeks, who knows what will happen next?

A hard stance is going to be taken on something soon, but I hope it isn’t this.