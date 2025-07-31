The South Sydney Rabbitohs are set to recall Lewis Dodd following the suspension of Jack Wighton.

It has been a mixed season at the best of times for Dodd, who, in his first season out of the English Super League, has spent much of his campaign at reserve grade level.

The complete lack of willingness from coach Wayne Bennett to pick the young Englishman was on display again on Tuesday afternoon, with South Sydney's Round 22 team axing Dodd, and instead picking Wighton at five-eighth.

But with Wighton set to be suspended for the next four matches after failing at the NRL judiciary on Tuesday evening, and a swathe of other injuries hitting South Sydney, Bennett had no choice but to recall Dodd.

The Englishman will line up in the halves on Friday evening against the Brisbane Broncos alongside Jamie Humphreys.

South Sydney, fighting to avoid the wooden spoon, have had an awful season when it has come to injuries, and have more than ten players sidelined for the clash against Brisbane, who themselves will attempt to get back into the winner's circle after a disappointing outing against the Parramatta Eels.

Dodd will be looking at each week as a chance to put himself in the shop window for a new contract either in Australia or back in England, with coach Bennett admitting that he couldn't guarantee the halfback will remain at Maroubra for the entire three-year term he was signed for.

"That's a good question. I can't answer that for you right now," Bennett told the media, per AAP on Thursday.

"Lewis has got an opportunity tomorrow night to play again and show us what he can do and what he can't do. Let's wait and see how that goes."

Dodd, who is 23 years of age, has managed just five NRL games, not registering a try assist or a try in any of them, while he has had seven try assists and a try in 12 NSW Cup appearances.