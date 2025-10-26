Former South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou had a less-than-favourable exit from the NRL, but is fighting tooth and nail to earn a call-back from the league.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph as he prepares to lead Papua New Guinea into the Pacific Bowl, Demetriou discussed a potential return to the NRL with the proposed PNG Chiefs franchise.

Demetriou, who guided PNG to a Pacific Bowl title last year, will kick off his second series in charge when the Kumuls face the Cook Islands on Saturday.

He's also focused on reviving the London Broncos while keeping an eye on the PNG Chiefs' head coaching position.

“The amount of players who've played in the NRL or Super League is growing each year,” Demetriou said.

“Four of our five spine members were born and bred here and have come through the Hunters system.”

With the PNG Chiefs expected to enter the NRL in 2027, Demetriou confirmed he's spoken to officials about the coaching role and would relish the opportunity.

“I love coaching the Kumuls and it would be fantastic to build something from the ground up in a country devoted to rugby league,” he said.

“There's a real excitement around the bid, and you can feel it within the community.”

Demetriou has also embraced the cultural side of his role, learning elements of the local language to better connect with his players.

“I'm embracing the challenge of learning a different language and speaking to them in their language,” he said.

“I'm here to coach the Kumuls, not to turn them into Australia or England.”

His experience with the Kumuls is expected to be a major boon in his bid to become the Chiefs inaugural coach when they join the NRL in 2028.