Departed Penrith Panthers forward John Sagaga has signed a new contract that will not only see him join a new club but will also see him exit the NRL competition.

One of 13 players farewelled by the Panthers at the end of the 2025 NRL season, alongside the likes of Daine Laurie and Harrison Hassett, Sagaga has agreed to make the switch to the overseas Super League competition.

According to sources, Zero Tackle can reveal that the rookie forward has signed a two-year contract with the York Knights and will join former NRL duo Sam Cook and Paul Vaughan at the club.

EXCLUSIVE: Departed Penrith Panthers forward John Sagaga has signed with Super League club, York Knights, on a two-year contract, per sources. pic.twitter.com/lj5JS0AHtM — Ethan Lee Chalk (@EthanLeeChalk) October 31, 2025

While Sagaga never featured in the NRL, he showed plenty of promise while playing in the NSW Cup and managed 11 appearances in the reserve-grade competition.

Primarily playing in the front row, five of those appearances came during the 2025 season.