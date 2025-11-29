Recently departed Canterbury Bulldogs halfback Toby Sexton has reportedly landed an NRL lifeline for the 2027 season, which will see him return to the competition.\n\nAlthough he agreed to join Super League outfit Catalans Dragons on a two-year contract, Code Sports reports that he has agreed to terms to sign with the Perth Bears for the 2027 NRL season, exercising his NRL get-out clause.\n\nThis comes after the Bears were able to poach English international centre Harry Newman from the Leeds Rhinos and Papua New Guinea international dummy-half Judah Rimbu.\n\nOne of the first players linked to the NRL's newest expansion team, the halfback's arrival comes after the Bears have missed out on several marquee signings such as Beau Fermor, Harry Grant and Jayden Campbell.\n\n“Toby is a quality first grader. He is certainly a guy we will be looking at,” Perth Bears recruitment boss Dane Campbell told the publication.\n\n“Toby is a good person and good player and harbours an ambition to probably come back to the NRL at some point.\n\n“There's plenty of talent out there and it's just a process. You can't just click your fingers and expect blokes to sign just because you send them a contract.\n\n“These things take time and we are comfortable with the progress we are making.”\n\n[caption id="attachment_220047" align="alignnone" width="696"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 16: Toby Sexton of the Bulldogs kicks during the round two NRL match between Canterbury Bulldogs and Gold Coast Titans at Belmore Sports Ground, on March 16, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeremy Ng\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nStill only 24, Sexton is set to be handed the club's No.7 jersey and will play a leading role in attack as the Bears look for his halves partner.\n\nA one-time Australia Schoolboys representative, he has managed to feature in 65 matches for the Gold Coast Titans and Bulldogs since his debut in 2021.\n\n“Eventually it's something that might interest me,” Sexton said about a possible move to the Perth Bears in the future.\n\n“At the moment, I've signed a two-year deal with Catalans so that's my focus. Where we're at by the end of it is something I will work out when I sit down with my manager.\n\n“I'm happy with the contract I've signed over there and at the end of that I will work out what the best option is for.\n\n“But I'd like to think the NRL isn't finished for me and I can play NRL again one day.”