Jason Demetriou's tenure with the South Sydney Rabbitohs was not one to write home about.

A turbulent few years in Redfern that saw the now-London Broncos head coach axed from the club, Demetriou has admitted that only lessons came from the experience.

Speaking on Sky Sports' The Bench, he spoke about what he learned from coaching in the NRL, and how he's better equipped as a leader now.

"I'm quite passionate as a coach," he said

"[However] being able to stay emotionally in control of the way I'm thinking and feeling at certain times, I think I've done a lot of work on that type of thing."

He admitted that the role of an NRL coach far exceeded game plans and box scores, with an entire club looking to him for a way forward.

"The thing about going to the NRL as a head coach is that it's not just about coaching a footy team," Demetriou said.

"It's huge in terms of managing a group of staff… we had 30-odd staff working for us, as well as 40-odd players.

"All that type of stuff, you take some lessons from."

He went on to highlight how earning the role at “one of the biggest clubs in the world” was not luck, crediting his hard work as a reason to continue believing in himself.

"You learn a lot from the good times, but you learn a hell of a lot more from the bad times," he said of his struggles, which were often criticised by fans and media alike.

"It was tough, it was tough on my family, particularly when things are said on social media."

Despite his troubles, he admitted none of it stopped him “from wanting to be a coach.”

When asked if he has ambitions to return to the NRL after his three-year deal with the Broncos, he responded emphatically.

"Yeah, for sure," he said of an NRL comeback.

"I'm not content with how [my NRL coaching career] finished, and I know I've got more to offer, and I showed that in my first 40-something games in charge [at the Rabbitohs].

"We made a preliminary final [and were at the] top of the NRL table."

With his NRL coaching dream still very well alive, it may just be a matter of time before we see Demetriou back in the league.