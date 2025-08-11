The Newcastle Knights may have declined Tyson Frizell's option earlier in the season, but the veteran back-rower will remain at the club for at least one more season after inking a new extension.

A 14-time Australian and 16-time NSW Blues representative, Frizell has been a mainstay of the Knights' forward pack since arriving from the St George Illawarra Dragons in 2021 and has been rewarded for his excellent services to the club.

Following the re-signing of Dane Gagai, Frizell has inked a one-year extension for the 2026 NRL season, which could very well be his last season in the NRL before deciding to hang up the boots on his playing career.

An established NRL forward with over 260 matches to his name, Frizell can not only provide experience and skill but also be used to help develop younger talent that is coming through the ranks.

“We are delighted Tyson is staying on for another year," Newcastle Knights Head of Recruitment, Peter O'Sullivan, said.

“His experience, energy, and work ethic will be vital for the emerging edge players and several new middles we have joining the club.

“Tyson is in terrific condition; despite playing and training with such velocity for over 15 years, his longevity is a testament to his true professionalism.

“With the ability to play middle and edge forward, he gives the squad a strong balance and his extension is a perfect way to celebrate his 100 games at the Newcastle Knights.”