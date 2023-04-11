NRL legends Phil Gould and Paul Gallen have clashed over the idea of who will partner Brian To'o on the wing for New South Wales in Game 1.

With Josh Addo-Carr succumbing to injury on Friday afternoon against the Rabbitohs, the Dogs flyer is set to miss the opening State of Origin game. His absence means it has opened the door for another player to play on the wing.

Before his injury on Friday, Addo-Carr was the front-runner to play, just in front of Rooster Joseph Suaalii. Given that Addo-Carr will probably not be fit in time, one would expect Brad Fittler to choose the young Rooster.

However, due to Suaalii's cross-code switch to rugby union, many critics believe it will be a controversial decision to include him in the team.

As Addo-Carr and Suaalii may not be play in Game 1, Phil Gould and Paul Gallen have chosen the top two players who could possibly wear the jersey; Daniel Tupou and Tom Trbojevic.

Former NSW captain Paul Gallen stated that Tom Trbojevic will have to go on the wing as it will make way for Jack Wighton to play in the centres.

Gallen also revealed that Trbojevic will add another dimension to the wing position and can be even more effective than when he played in the centres in 2021. This would see him take more hit-ups early in the tackle count and return kicks from Cameron Munster.

However, if Brad Fittler decides to go down that route the back five would read Tedesco, Trbojevic, Mitchell, Wighton, and To'o - with three of these players out of their normal position.

"Turbo's been man of the match in the centres every time they play him there, why wouldn't you play him there," Gould said on 100% Footy in response.

"Bring another winger in, don't move a fullback who was playing in the centres out there."

"You've got the best winger in the competition at Penrith, what's his name, Brian To'o, and you've got Daniel Tupou who's an Origin class winger."

Tupou has played 10 matches for New South Wales since debuting for them in 2014. His versatility and height allow him to be an easy target on high balls for Luai and Cleary.

It is unlikely that both players will be in the team together with the utility bench spot likely to be given to Dally M Medalist Nicho Hynes. Despite missing the opening rounds, Hynes has shown how valuable he could be for New South Wales.