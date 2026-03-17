Former Melbourne Storm and Canberra Raiders centre Curtis Scott is in custody after allegedly being involved in a brawl.\n\nNews Corp is reporting that Scott has been charged with three offences after an altercation with a stranger over some "clap sticks."\n\nIt's understood Scott has been charged by Police with affray, assault causing actual bodily harm and assaulting police, and will spend the night in prison before facing a magistrate on Thursday in the online bail division.\n\nHis lawyer Paul McGirr told the publication that Scott would apply for bail over the alleged offences, and said that while the incident involved a fight, Scott "hightailed" it out of there, only for police officers to allegedly apprehend him, but never announce their office or tell him what he was under arrest for.\n\nScott has previously been unlawfully arrested by police after a 2020 incident where police apprehended him while intoxicated in a park in Sydney, however, a judge later found the arrest unlawful.\n\nScott, who played 72 NRL games between 2016 and 2021, had his contract terminated by the Raiders in 2021 over off-field behaviour.\n\nHe has not been seen in the NRL since, having been charged with domestic violence related offences in 2022, and later being involved in allegedly fleeing a car crash during 2025.\n\nThe former NRL premiership winner has since tried his hand at boxing, and is spending the 2026 rugby league campaign with the Thirlmere Roosters.