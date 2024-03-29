The North Queensland Cowboys have reportedly knocked back a release request for forward Jack Gosiewski.

The second-rower has moved up in the pecking order recently at the club following the departure of Luciano Leilua to the St George Illawarra Dragons, however, still sits behind Heilum Luki, Jeremiah Nanai and Kulikefu Finefeuiaki.

Luki's current injury means Gosiewski is in the side for the time being, but at full strength, he would still miss out on Todd Payten's best 17.

Making the move away from the St George Illawarra Dragons at the end of the 2022 season, the ex-South Sydney Rabbitoh and Manly Sea Eagles has played at the Cowboys since the start of 2023, but has only managed eight first-grade games prior to Friday night's encounter against the Brisbane Broncos in Round 4.

According to News Corp, Gosiewski recently requested an immediate release from the remainder of his contract in Townsville to relocate to the Brisbane Broncos.

It's understood the edge forward wants to be closer to his mother, but the move works in more than one way with the Broncos' second-row depth being poor in 2024 following the off-season departure of Kurt Capewell to the New Zealand Warriors, as well as the recent injury to Brendan Piakura which has compounded issues.

The report suggests that while the Cowboys have entertained conversations with the 29-year-old, they ultimately shut the door on any move to ensure their own edge forward depth remains in check throughout the 2024 campaign.

Cowboys director of football Michael Luck said a release could still happen in the future.

“At this stage, we won't be releasing him. That's not to say it won't happen it all, but right now, Jack will be with us," Luck told the publication.

“There's some compassionate grounds and we're more than prepared to work with Jack to give him what he needs to spend more time with his mum.”