The North Queensland Cowboys have confirmed the release of Valentine Holmes from the final year of his playing contract for the star to join the St George Illawarra Dragons.

First rumoured weeks ago, it's understood Holmes and the Cowboys both were interested in the release for varying reasons.

Contracted to play with the Cowboys into next season, Holmes was set to earn seven figures for the club next year, but will now find a new home in Wollongong, with the Dragons making his signing official on Thursday afternoon.

That will see him join Shane Flanagan's ongoing rebuild in Wollongong, with the Cowboys believed to be chipping in some of his seven-figure salary for 2025 before the Dragons will pay him fully in 2026 and 2027 after it was confirmed he had signed a three-year deal.

Flanagan labelled Holmes a 'top class' signing.

“Valentine is a top-class, versatile player who will be a great asset for our club over the coming seasons,” Flanagan said in a statement confirming the news.

“He has played centre, wing and fullback at the elite level over a long period and is also a fantastic goal-kicker.

“We look forward to welcoming Val and his family to the Red V next year.”

A Queenslander, Holmes has previously spent time in New South Wales when he played with the Cronulla Sharks under the coaching of Flanagan including during the 2016 premiership season.

Cowboys' director of football Michael Luck praised Holmes' contributions to the club over the years.

“Val has made some wonderful contributions to our club in his five seasons as a Cowboy and he remains a critical part of our squad for the remainder of this season,” Luck said in a club statement confirming Holmes' release.

“We would like to wish him, Natalia and their family well in their next adventure.”

The 29-year-old's likely linking up with the Dragons will see him assume the position left vacant by Zac Lomax, who moves to the Parramatta Eels for 2025 and beyond.

It's unclear though whether Holmes will remain in the centres at the Dragons, or whether he could be utilised at either wing or fullback, although it's almost certain he will take over goal kicking duties.

In Townsville, it's understood the Cowboys wanted Holmes' money to be free in a bid to pay for Reagan Campbell-Gillard to join the club, while they will promote internally with a host of young outside backs coming through their own ranks to replace Holmes.

Holmes currently sits on 198 NRL matches and will bring a wealth of experience to the Red V.