The North Queensland Cowboys have reportedly extended the contract of one of their top young players, who is yet to make his NRL debut.

One of the brightest and most talented back-rowers coming through the ranks, Mason Kira is a devastating ball-runner and was previously contracted with the Melbourne Storm.

A former U19s QLD Maroons representative, Kira is currently on the Cowboys' development list having spent last season on a train-and-trial contract.

Despite not yet making his debut, the youngster has impressed club officials so much that the Cowboys have decided to extend him for a further 12 months until the end of 2027, per The Courier-Mail.

The decision to extend the Mountain Creek State High School graduate will see him put him out of the reach of the Perth Bears, the NRL's newest expansion team, as they look to build their roster for their maiden season.

Spending the past couple of season in the QLD Cup with the Northern Pride and Mackay Cutters, he will be promoted to the club's Top 30 roster next season as he looks to make his first-grade debut following in the footsteps of fellow young guns Jaxon Purdue and Jamal Shibasaki.