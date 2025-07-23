While Jake Clifford's second stint in Townsville hasn't equated in as much NRL time as he may have expected, it seems the North Queensland Cowboys halfback is still hopeful of returning next year.

Clifford has been in and out of first-grade in 2025, showcasing glimpses of brilliance in scarce game time so far.

This, however, has not been enough to convince Todd Payten, with the Cowboys coach opting for a halves pairings of Jaxon Purdue and Tom Dearden instead.

While many fans have feared the lack of game time would result in a second departure from Clifford, The Mole reports that the local junior has little desire of leaving.

Clifford is set to welcome his third child with his wife Steph, just seven months after their son Dustyn was born.

His young family is believed to be quite settled in Townsville, and are hoping to remain in the far north rather than make a move to NSW or the ACT.

While no official deal has been agreed to as of current, Clifford is expected to wave off interest from rival clubs, after reports that the Canberra Raiders were interested in his services earlier this year.

Payten is also expected to be on the outer after this season, which could open up the door for more game time in 2026 for Clifford, another potential contributor to his decision to stay.

With Reed Mahoney joining the club next season, and another year of experience for their superstar captain in Dearden, Clifford is hoping to be part of this exciting roster has it heads into 2026.