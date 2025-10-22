The NRL season may have drawn to a conclusion but rugby league continues to bless us well into late October/early November.

This weekend will host the game I consider the main event of the off-season.

Apologies to our Kiwi brothers and sisters across the Tasman, but I have had this Sunday afternoon's clash circled since the very second it was announced.

A massive Suncorp Stadium crowd will play host to Tonga XIII vs. Toa Samoa.

Right now, the major betting agencies have this as a Pick'em game, with both teams sitting at $1.90 to record their first victory of the Pacific Championships.

I don't think it's hyperbole to suggest that these are the best sides either nation has ever named.

Samoa named an incredible side last year in England but have since welcomed the game's premier prop forward in Payne Haas.

Meanwhile Tonga have named a side so strong that late season hero Paul Alamoti can't even secure a spot on the wing.

Simply put, this game has a feel about it akin to the biggest rep games on our calendar; State of Origin!

Now don't let that statement set any unrealistic expectations. I don't foresee the Sunday afternoon game rating in the three to four million people 'Origin' mark.

I also don't see Suncorp selling out at massive ticket prices, as Brisbane-based Origins always do.

That said, by Sunday evening, I guarantee there will be a charge to ensure a three-Test series between these two nations. I guarantee because I'll be leading said charge.

The main reason I believe it will have an Origin feel is the fact there are a number of Origin representatives on show.

This is why I'm a big fan of the tiered system. It allows Origin quality players to represent their heritage whilst not forgoing the chance to play for NSW or QLD.

That is a big reason the Pacific Championships work so well.

For Samoa you have the aforementioned Payne Haas as well as fellow NSW stars Brian To'o, Jarome Luai and Junior Paulo.

They'll be joined by QLD representatives Josh Papalii, Jeremiah Nanai and Francis Molo.

Lining up for Tonga will be QLD centre Robert Toia as well as NSW future hopefuls Tolutau Koula and Isaiya Katoa.

Daniel Tupou represented the Blues on ten occasions.

Moeaki Fotuaika has 11 caps for QLD while Felise Kaufusi is a QLD legend with 17 games to his name.

The second reason I believe this will feel like an Origin contest is passion!

There is nothing in the world like the pre-game for these clashes. Last Sunday afternoon saw Samoa deliver a spine-tingling Siva Tau before the New Zealanders returned serve with the Haka.

Tonga's Sipi Tau will rock the foundations of Suncorp Stadium.

Then there's the players who have declared for Tonga or Samoa over the Kangaroos or New Zealand.

Payne Haas would be leading the Kangaroos middles in an Ashes series if he has chosen so. Brian To'o would be the first winger picked for any side in the world.

You have to believe Stefano Utoikamanu would have been close to a Kangaroo jersey. Some will laugh but his back season was massive.

Murray Taulagi has two tries from two Tests as a Kangaroo.

Addin Fonua-Blake would have partnered James Fisher-Harris and Joseph Tapine for the Kiwis to form the most fearsome middle in rugby league.

One of these teams will contest the Pacific Championship Final at Commbank Stadium in two weeks' time. If Samoa can beat Tonga on Sunday, there's a chance it could be both teams.

The idea of this Tongan team lining up against the Kiwis next Sunday afternoon is as mouth watering as last weekend's clash between New Zealand and Samoa.

For mine though, the centrepiece of this competition is this Sunday. Tonga vs Samoa.

The two best nations outside of the traditional "big three".

Don't forget that last season's Pacific Championship Final saw Australia play Tonga, not New Zealand.

The last World Cup Final saw Samoa play the Kangaroos. Not New Zealand. Not England.

If we start seeing Tonga vs. Samoa become a tradition, across a three-match series, there is no reason this can't become a marquee on the rugby league calendar.

Ideally you'd love to see a game being held in Samoa, one in Tonga and the third game held in either New Zealand or Australia.

Teufaiva Sport Stadium in Tonga has a capacity of 10,000 while Samoa hosts Apia Park, which seats 12,000.

Throw in a potential decider at Commbank or Sky Stadium/Go Media Stadium and I am sold.

I actually really enjoy the Pacific Championship format but two weeks after, it's hard to care who won.

Tonga vs. Samoa in a three test series, I guarantee they'll care about winning the series!

You'd have to play it at the end of the season so it didn't interfere with Origin, or NRL action, but this is worth making room for.

This leaves Australia and New Zealand to play a Test series if they wish. Bring England across next time and have a tri-series.

2026 will see a Rugby League World Cup but if this Saturday delivers like I am expecting, I'll be leading calls for a Samoa/Tonga Test series come 2027.