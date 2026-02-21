It seems that Ryan Matterson's concussion issues could offer a bittersweet solution to the ongoing saga between Melbourne and Parramatta over Zac Lomax.
Parramatta's Matterson has been battling a long history of head injuries throughout his NRL career, and it seems his concussion struggles may now be at a crossroads.
The Parramatta back-rower has once again been dealing with suspected concussion symptoms, which have resurfaced just as his career hangs in the balance.
Concussions have haunted Matterson since his early days at the Sydney Roosters, and he's been open about the toll it's taken on him.
In 2018, he suffered three head knocks in as many weeks, and he recalls the struggle vividly.
“I couldn't leave to go anywhere,” Matterson told NRL.com.
“I was dizzy, I had sensitivity to light and noise. I was getting tired easily. With the head, it's a touchy subject because not many people know about it, and only I, as an individual, know how I feel.”
His concussion issues continued to follow him into his time at the Wests Tigers, where he eventually left, citing how he felt the club mishandled his head injury concerns.
After further dizziness and headaches in 2024, Matterson was forced to undergo neurological testing.
Last season, he made just four NRL appearances and has yet to feature in any of Parramatta's trials this year.
Now, with his ongoing health concerns, Matterson's future at the Eels, and in NRL, seems uncertain.
Despite being contracted until the end of this season, Parramatta granted Matterson permission to explore other options last year.
However, finding a new home has proven difficult.
This uncertainty around Matterson's future is coinciding with the legal battle between Parramatta and Melbourne over Zac Lomax's release.
Parramatta is fighting to block Lomax's move to Melbourne, arguing that the winger's release from his four-year contract is contingent on the Eels' written consent.
To resolve the situation, Melbourne and Parramatta have discussed a deal in which the Storm would help cover a portion of Matterson's 2026 contract.
Sources close to the negotiations revealed that Melbourne believes it could contribute to Matterson's salary without actually taking him on as a player.
However, the two clubs have struggled to agree on the specifics, with Melbourne offering $211,000 toward Matterson's contract, plus $89,000 in cash.
Parramatta, however, insists on double that amount to cover the remaining obligations.
This impasse is unlikely to be resolved before the Eels' round one clash with the Storm.
Melbourne's fight for the Origin winger is expected to intensify following an Achilles injury to Xavier Coates.
Matterson's future now seems as precarious as ever, and should his ongoing medical issues force him into an early retirement, Parramatta may seek salary cap dispensation.
This would help alleviate some of the club's financial burden and could provide the key to resolving the matter between the Eels and the Storm.
Why not just medically retire him without the Storm getting involved.
They will get salary cap dispensation.
So let me get this right.
Storm have sufficient salary cap space to take over $300K of Matterson’s pay, and also pay $700K for Lomax ?
(I’m assuming that he would have to be paid about $700K given that is what he was on at Parra, and the NRL would not allow him to go elsewhere for much less).
NRL Central – despite regular protestations about player welfare being its priority – have put no pressure on Parra to medically retire Matterson despite the fact he can contribute nothing to Parra any more.
Parra has not done the decent thing and paid him out for the end of his contract; just encouraging him to “explore his options” ie get a contract somewhere else. Parra has made noises about needing $600K to cover its “obligations” to Matterson. (Hint – if he stays on their books they will have to pay that $600K anyway – anything they get from the Storm should be seen as a bonus).
PVL has said he wants to see Lomax on the pitch.
PVL has said he doesn’t care which club he plays for.
PVL has not revealed which clubs – other than the Storm – have a lazy million spare under the cap for 2026. Am I the only one who thinks that there are no other clubs in that enviable position ?
It’s all pretty unedifying isn’t it ?
Personally I’d like to see
– Parra show some integrity and medically retire Matterson, rather than using him as a pawn.
– PVL keep his mouth shut (not much chance of that).
– Courts declare that Lomax is contractually bound to stay out of the game, by the terms of his release.
– Storm having to spend all that $1M anyway, (because a club has to spend all its cap every year.)