It seems that Ryan Matterson's concussion issues could offer a bittersweet solution to the ongoing saga between Melbourne and Parramatta over Zac Lomax.

Parramatta's Matterson has been battling a long history of head injuries throughout his NRL career, and it seems his concussion struggles may now be at a crossroads.

The Parramatta back-rower has once again been dealing with suspected concussion symptoms, which have resurfaced just as his career hangs in the balance.

Concussions have haunted Matterson since his early days at the Sydney Roosters, and he's been open about the toll it's taken on him.

In 2018, he suffered three head knocks in as many weeks, and he recalls the struggle vividly.

“I couldn't leave to go anywhere,” Matterson told NRL.com.

“I was dizzy, I had sensitivity to light and noise. I was getting tired easily. With the head, it's a touchy subject because not many people know about it, and only I, as an individual, know how I feel.”

His concussion issues continued to follow him into his time at the Wests Tigers, where he eventually left, citing how he felt the club mishandled his head injury concerns.

After further dizziness and headaches in 2024, Matterson was forced to undergo neurological testing.

Last season, he made just four NRL appearances and has yet to feature in any of Parramatta's trials this year.

Now, with his ongoing health concerns, Matterson's future at the Eels, and in NRL, seems uncertain.

Despite being contracted until the end of this season, Parramatta granted Matterson permission to explore other options last year.

However, finding a new home has proven difficult.

This uncertainty around Matterson's future is coinciding with the legal battle between Parramatta and Melbourne over Zac Lomax's release.

Parramatta is fighting to block Lomax's move to Melbourne, arguing that the winger's release from his four-year contract is contingent on the Eels' written consent.

To resolve the situation, Melbourne and Parramatta have discussed a deal in which the Storm would help cover a portion of Matterson's 2026 contract.

Sources close to the negotiations revealed that Melbourne believes it could contribute to Matterson's salary without actually taking him on as a player.

However, the two clubs have struggled to agree on the specifics, with Melbourne offering $211,000 toward Matterson's contract, plus $89,000 in cash.

Parramatta, however, insists on double that amount to cover the remaining obligations.

This impasse is unlikely to be resolved before the Eels' round one clash with the Storm.

Melbourne's fight for the Origin winger is expected to intensify following an Achilles injury to Xavier Coates.

Matterson's future now seems as precarious as ever, and should his ongoing medical issues force him into an early retirement, Parramatta may seek salary cap dispensation.

This would help alleviate some of the club's financial burden and could provide the key to resolving the matter between the Eels and the Storm.