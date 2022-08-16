The Super League judiciary has acted swiftly on the matter of former NRL star Corey Norman’s charge of ‘other contrary behaviour’, banning the halfback for a massive eight weeks after he was judged to have placed his fingers intentionally near the rear end of Warrington player Oliver Holmes.

Though Norman pleaded not guilty to the Grade F charge, Justice Sarah Wright and the panel were ‘entirely satisfied’ that Norman’s action was deliberate.

The ruling read: “The footage of the incident shows a deliberate movement of Corey Norman’s left arm and hand over the top of Oliver Holmes and on to his buttocks.

“At no point does the footage show grabbing of the shorts to push Holmes down, as described by Corey Norman.

“The footage shows a deliberate placing of Corey Norman’s hands and fingers on the buttocks and, coupled with an immediate complaint from Holmes, the reaction of his teammate Danny Walker and the statement of Holmes… we are entirely satisfied that this was an intentional placing of a hand between the buttocks of an opposing player and we find the charge proved.”

Earlier, Norman’s Australian-based manager Paul Sutton had argued Norman’s innocent to the Daily Telegraph.

“I would be stunned if it wasn’t an accident,” he said.

“Corey isn’t that type of player, he never has been. I think his hand just ended in an unfortunate position. Corey has an immaculate record when it comes to on-field behaviour. I don’t think he’s even been charged during his long career. It’s just not his go.”

The ruling will see Norman miss the rest of Toulouse Olympique’s campaign as they desperately fight to avoid relegation. With his six-month deal at the French club reportedly set to expire soon, the ban could not come at a worse time for the former Broncos, Eels and Dragons half.