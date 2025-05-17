Canberra Raiders second-rower Corey Harawira-Naera is set for a rugby league return almost two years after suffering an on-field seizure that was set to end his career.

The second-rower, who moved to the Raiders after spending time at the Penrith Panthers and Canterbury Bulldogs over the first three years of his NRL career, was playing in the 123rd game of his NRL career when, against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, he suffered the on-field medical episode.

A cause for the seizures has not been found, despite the second-rower undergoing two years worth of tests.

Despite that, The Sydney Morning Herald have revealed he has been cleared to make his NRL return, with the competition to not stand in his way if any club wants to register a contract for the second-rower.

“We've gotten to a place where I can start looking ahead and planning to get back on the field,” he was quoted as saying by the publication.

“Knowing in the back of my mind that there's a chance of getting back on the field, I felt lighter straight away. A whole lot of heavy head noise subsided pretty quickly.”

The forward, who spent time as a trainer in the NSW Cup for the Raiders after the seizures meant he was medically not allowed to play, has stayed in touch with the game during his absence, and has never stopped on his pursuit to return, despite reports suggesting on multiple occasions that he wouldn't be able to do so.

“I'm not going to lie, it's been pretty taxing. Mainly mentally,” he said.

“Sometimes you just want to have an answer instead of not knowing. I couldn't plan ahead, I didn't know what I was doing next week for a good two years in a row.

“There was no deadline to work towards, that was the biggest drainer of my energy. Is it done? Am I chance? Do I hang the boots up?”

The second-rower, who will have a long path back to match fitness, said he is hoping that the two-year absence may actually prolong his career.

It's unclear at this stage if the Raiders will look to extend his contract and have him return with the club, or if the Kiwi, who has played Test match rugby league for his nation, will have to look elsewhere for a deal.