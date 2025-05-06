While their mediocre start to the 2025 season may not seem like much, the Sydney Roosters are in a prime position to dominate the NRL for the next few years, if they play their cards right.

With elite young gun Sam Walker at the club long-term, a war chest to spend on another star, and plenty of Dally M-calibre players on the market, the Roosters simply need to pick their poison.

There is no doubt that for the Roosters to be successful, Sam Walker needs to steer the ship.

With superstar playmakers Lachlan Galvin and Daly Cherry-Evans looking for new clubs and rising guns Hugo Savala and Sandon Smith already in the system, the club needs to make a call on its direction for the next decade.