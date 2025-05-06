While their mediocre start to the 2025 season may not seem like much, the Sydney Roosters are in a prime position to dominate the NRL for the next few years, if they play their cards right.
With elite young gun Sam Walker at the club long-term, a war chest to spend on another star, and plenty of Dally M-calibre players on the market, the Roosters simply need to pick their poison.
There is no doubt that for the Roosters to be successful, Sam Walker needs to steer the ship.
With superstar playmakers Lachlan Galvin and Daly Cherry-Evans looking for new clubs and rising guns Hugo Savala and Sandon Smith already in the system, the club needs to make a call on its direction for the next decade.
4. Daly Cherry-Evans
After the bombshell dropped earlier in the season that Manly Sea Eagles and Queensland Maroons skipper, Daly Cherry-Evans, would be on a new team by 2026, the general conception was that the Tri-Colours had the best chance of securing his services.
The 36-year-old is one of the premier halfbacks in the NRL, his footy IQ among some of the best of all time. Cherry-Evans is hoping to secure a premiership, and his maturity as a footballer would allow him to play second fiddle to Walker in order to do so.
If DCE were to sign with the Sydney Roosters, it would most likely be a two-year deal. His addition to the side would mirror the likes of Cooper Cronk a few years ago, when the experienced halfback joined the club to push them over the edge for two premierships.
He would claim the No.7 jumper with Walker sliding to five-eighth, granting the 22-year-old free rein to play his style of eyes-up footy while Cherry-Evans focuses on game management.
It would also allow Walker to study DCE's game without the pressure of leading the side, which would only enhance his ability further as his career progresses.