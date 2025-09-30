Departing the NRL at the end of last season, conflicting reports have emerged surrounding the future of Liam Knight, who could potentially return to the competition sooner than expected.\n\nMoving overseas to the Super League this year after stints with four different NRL sides - Manly Sea Eagles, Canberra Raiders, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Canterbury Bulldogs - Knight has one more year to run on his two-year contract with Hull FC, but that hasn't stopped him from being linked with a return to Australia.\n\nAccording to Wide World of Sports, the journeyman has attracted interest from at least two clubs, and his management is hoping to get a deal done in the coming weeks for 2026.\n\nDespite these reports, Knight's current club, Hull FC, has told Hull Live that there is "nothing" to the rumours and that he is expected to return to the side for pre-season training in November, where he will play for the 2026 season.\n\nIt is understood that the Black and Whites are reluctant to grant him a release after he had become a fan-favourite at the club before sustaining a season-ending ankle injury.\n\nClassified as a journeyman, Knight played 83 NRL matches for the Manly Sea Eagles (2016), Canberra Raiders (2017-18), South Sydney Rabbitohs (2019-23) and the Bulldogs (2023-24).\n\nHe also represented the Under-20s NSW Blues as a junior, coming up through the ranks in 2015.