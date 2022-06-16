The Wests Tigers have confirmed the previously reported signature of Triston Reilly, who will be with the joint venture until at least the end of the 2024 season.

Reilly has a strong rugby league background, having played for the Newcastle Knights and South Sydney Rabbitohs in under-age competitions the Harold Matthews Cup (under-16s) and SG Ball (under-18s) respectively.

Following those stints in junior representative rugby league, he made the switch to rugby union and just a year after finishing high school, representing Australia in rugby sevens.

The South West Rocks-born youngster broke onto the scene immediately, playing excellently at his first sevens tournament with the national team and going on to make a handful of appearances.

He would then become part of the Waratahs squad, where he managed a handful of appearances in the Super Rugby competition, before now electing to move back to the NRL.

The Tigers have confirmed his deal is a train and trial one until the end of the year, but that the 23-year-old has also signed a deal that will make him part of the club's top 30 for the next two seasons.

He will be an asset to the club, who are still yet to confirm a new coach, however, interim boss Brett Kimmorley said he has already looked impressive at training.

He’s been away from our game for a little while but looked sharp in training. Although joining us from rugby union, he has a very strong league background," Kimmorley said.

"I think it's fantastic that Triston has decided to return to rugby league and link up with us here at the Wests Tigers.”

It's understood Reilly is likely to feature for the Western Suburbs Magpies' NSW Cup team throughout the second half of this season, with an NRL debut in the short-term unlikely.