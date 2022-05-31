The State of Origin teams might have been selected for Game 1 in Sydney next Wednesday, but that doesn't mean there aren't still questions to be answered.

Queensland Maroons coach Billy Slater, who selected two right wingers for Game 1 in Xavier Coates and Selwyn Cobbo, had one of the toughest questions to answer.

It seems the rookie coach has already settled on how his wingers will run onto Accor Stadium at Homebush next week though, with Xavier Coates playing through Queensland's first training session on the left-hand side of the park.

Selwyn Cobbo training on right wing at first Maroons training session, Xavier Coates on left wing. — Adam Jackson (@AdamJackson_9) May 31, 2022

Both he and Cobbo - who have been in wonderful form at club level - are right wingers.

It's understood Coates has been selected to make the switch in an effort to release pressure on Cobbo, who has only made 19 first-grade appearances ahead of his representative debut.

Coates, on the other hand, moved from the Broncos to the Storm ahead of the 2022 NRL season, and has now played 43 NRL games to go with five previous Origin appearances over the past two years.

Coates has also played one game for Papua New Guinea.

The Port Moresby-born winger has taken his game to a new level this year. Having scored 17 tries in 32 games during his time with the Broncos, and being dropped out of the side under Kevin Walters at the back end of last year, he has crossed for 11 tries in 11 games this year, while also adding four try assists, eight line breaks and 16 tackle busts.

His defence on the wrong side of the park could be questioned though, although it would have been the same issue facing Cobbo, who has played 19 NRL games since his debut last year.

He has scored 12 tries in those 19 games, but ten in 12 this year, taking his game to the next level over the last six games where he has managed to cross for all ten tries.