NRL clubs are reportedly set to sacrifice a combined total of up to $85 million in a bid to keep the NRL sustainable as drawn out negotiations over the collective bargaining agreement continue.

Negotiations between the NRL, Australian Rugby League Commission, Rugby League Players Association and clubs have been continuing for the best part of 12 months.

The previous CBA expired on October 31, and as yet, clubs still don't know the final salary cap total for the 2023 season, with players such as Cooper Johns and (reportedly) Matt Lodge, forced to move onto $1000 per week train and trial deals to continue training during the pre-season as they await the final figure of the salary cap to sign new deals.

In the latest development over club funding, NRL clubs have reportedly written to the NRL suggesting they are now asking for less money than was agreed on in the 2016 MOU.

“The clubs have approached these discussions from the outset in the spirit of compromise — willing to accept a significant discount on the legally binding MOU funding commitment in order to support the sustainability of the NRL, invest in participation/pathways and agree to a fair deal with the players," a letter to NRL CEO Andrew Abdo reads, according to News Corp.

“The clubs remain committed to approaching these discussions in good faith, and also believe confirming the detail that sits alongside the financial proposals is vitally important for all parties.”

The NRL are known to want to reach an agreement as soon as possible, although clubs are believed to be less optimistic in the timeline of events.

Clubs are adamant they are prepared to sacrifice up to $85 million, with it being reported that clubs have praised the NRL's revised offers, although a deal is yet to be confirmed, with clubs wanting to hit the $5 million figure in funding.