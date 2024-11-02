Loyalty is a fundamental bond that ties fans to their NRL clubs.

This allegiance is forged over years of cheering from the stands, weathering victories and defeats, and celebrating icons who showcase not only skill but also character and resilience.

In recent years, this bond has faced a growing threat: players who play their part in off-field scandals and bring the game into disrepute.

These incidents are more than just embarrassing headlines; they often lead to disciplinary action, with players suspended, fined or even released from their contracts.

But there's a glaring loophole that has only intensified frustration among fans—despite club sanctions, players are frequently given a second chance with a rival team, sometimes within months of their misdeeds.

In the fallout of the latest contract to be torn up, it appears that Josh Addo-Carr will be running around as a Dragon next year, much to the ire of devoted Canterbury Bulldogs fans.

Charged by police after failing consecutive roadside drug tests, it appears that the primary reason the Bulldogs have shown him the door was largely because he was not able to present a logical reason as to how banned substances ended up in his bloodstream.

Embed from Getty Images

The Bulldogs are striving to ensure that they put the motto 'Club first, team second, individual third' at the heart of everything they do. As such, Addo-Carr's time in the blue and white was prematurely ended.

However, the revolving door of talent without genuine accountability feels like a betrayal to fans.

They watch their clubs enforce harsh penalties, part ways with fan-favourite players, only to see them running around in new colours soon after.

In the end, it's the club and its loyal supporters who pay the price and are left to pick up the pieces while the player's career often proceeds without too much disruption.

In sport, time and again we see that on-field success and time are the best antidotes to off-field indiscretions.

The scandals and the fallout: A closer look at notable cases

Embed from Getty Images

John Hopoate - 2001, Wests Tigers

John Hopoate's career is infamous for both his on-field antics and off-field controversies, making him one of the most polarising figures in NRL history.

In 2001, while playing for the Wests Tigers, Hopoate was suspended for 12 matches after inserting his digits into opponents' anuses during tackles—a scandal that outraged fans and led to his release from the club.

Over his career, he racked up numerous suspensions for dangerous play, cementing his reputation as a 'bad boy' of rugby league.

Despite this, Hopoate continued to find opportunities within the NRL, with the Manly Sea Eagles opening up the chequebook and signing him for another four years after the Tigers gave him the flick.

His later off-field incidents, including assault charges, added to the frustration among those who believed he was given too many chances.

Embed from Getty Images

Greg Bird - 2008, Gold Coast Titans

Greg Bird's career was marked by repeated off-field controversies, beginning with a 2008 charge of glassing his girlfriend, from which he was later acquitted.

Despite his aggressive, impactful playing style, Bird's continued presence in the NRL led many fans to question why he was repeatedly given chances.

Supporters were often torn; while some admired his talent and loyalty on the field, others were frustrated that his off-field actions seemed to overshadow the sport and reflect poorly on his teams.

Bird's eventual release by the Gold Coast Titans seemed like a turning point, but his quick move to the Catalans Dragons in the Super League reignited discussions about accountability.

Embed from Getty Images

Reni Maitua - 2009, Canterbury Bulldogs

Reni Maitua's career was marked by both his athletic prowess and a series of off-field issues that cast a shadow over his time in the NRL.

Starting with the Canterbury Bulldogs, Maitua quickly established himself as a versatile forward, starring as part of the 2004 premiership winning 'Dogs of War'.

His career took a downturn in 2009 when he was handed a two-year suspension after testing positive for a banned substance, leading the Bulldogs to release him.

Despite this setback, the Parramatta Eels were only too happy to offer him a second chance in the NRL.

Maitua's off-field issues continued, including a domestic violence-related charge in 2014, which further affected his public image.

Many argued that Maitua, who openly spoke about his struggles with mental health, deserved understanding and support rather than condemnation.

Regardless, it was another example of how one club's disciplinary stance amounted to nil at a rival club.

Embed from Getty Images

Blake Ferguson - 2013, Sydney Roosters

In 2013, Blake Ferguson was convicted of indecent assault, adding to a series of off-field issues that marred his time with the Sydney Roosters.

Known for his athleticism and try-scoring ability, Ferguson's career has often been overshadowed by personal controversies.

His conviction led to a suspension from the NRL, and he was ultimately released by the Roosters.

Ferguson later joined the Parramatta Eels, where he attempted to refocus on his playing career. Roosters fans would have likely been livid seeing him earning hundreds of thousands of dollars getting around the paddock in the blue and gold.

Despite his efforts to reform, Ferguson's reputation remained affected by his past indiscretions, and he faced additional challenges later in his career.

Embed from Getty Images

Russell Packer - 2013, Newcastle Knights

In 2013, while playing for the Newcastle Knights, Packer was involved in a violent altercation outside a Sydney nightclub, resulting in serious injuries to the victim.

He was convicted of assault and sentenced to two years in prison, serving one year before being released on parole.

After his release, Packer expressed remorse and underwent rehabilitation, and that was enough to satisfy the St George Illawarra Dragons signing him up to a new contract in 2016.

The Wests Tigers also did not seem to have any problems with his previous off-field dramas, taking him onto their roster in 2018 where he enjoyed another four seasons in the NRL.

Fans had mixed reactions; some believed in his rehabilitation and supported his return, while others felt that his violent past should have precluded him from rejoining the NRL.

Embed from Getty Images

Todd Carney - 2014, Cronulla Sharks

Todd Carney's career in the NRL was defined by his undeniable talent and frequent off-field controversies.

Starting with the Canberra Raiders, Carney's issues with alcohol and reckless behaviour led to his contract termination in 2008.

The Sydney Roosters snapped him up in 2010, where he excelled winning the Dally M Medal and taking the team to the Grand Final. Yet, further misconduct led to his release, and Carney later joined the Cronulla Sharks.

In 2014, Carney's career hit a final low when a lewd photo of him in a bathroom went viral.

The Sharks terminated his contract, effectively ending his NRL career.

Fans were livid to learn that he was allowed to move to the Catalans Dragons in the Super League, where he found an opportunity to play away from the intense scrutiny of the NRL.

Followers were divided throughout Carney's career; some believed his repeated chances sent the wrong message, while others felt his talent justified them.

Embed from Getty Images

Matt Lodge - 2015, Wests Tigers

A high-profile incident in 2015 has stuck to Matt Lodge through his career.

While contracted with the Wests Tigers, Lodge was arrested in New York City after a drunken rampage.

The incident involved Lodge following two women into an apartment building, breaking into an occupied apartment, and reportedly threatening the family inside, saying, “This is the night you die.”

He caused extensive property damage before being subdued by police. Lodge was charged with multiple offenses, including criminal mischief and menacing, and later reached a civil settlement with the victims, avoiding a potential $1.6 million lawsuit.

The NRL suspended Lodge indefinitely.

Lodge was reinstated by the league in 2018, where he signed with the Brisbane Broncos.

His return to the NRL was divisive. While some fans believed Lodge deserved a second chance, arguing that his rehabilitation and expressions of accountability should be acknowledged, others felt the gravity of his actions was too severe to allow him back into the sport.

Critics argued that the incident showed a disregard for public safety and that the NRL's decision to reinstate him set a concerning precedent.

Lodge's career has since continued in the NRL, with stints at the New Zealand Warriors and the Sydney Roosters, though he remains a polarising figure.

Embed from Getty Images

Mitchell Pearce - 2016, Sydney Roosters

Mitchell Pearce was a mainstay at the Sydney Roosters, a NSW origin rep revered for his performances on the field and shared bloodline with his father and Blues royalty Wayne Pearce.

But that all changed on Australia Day in 2016, when a video surfaced showing Pearce simulating a lewd act with a dog during celebrations.

The incident led to significant backlash from fans, the media and the public, and it wasn't long before the Roosters and the NRL took action.

Pearce was fined $125,000 and handed an eight-game suspension, a punishment designed to underscore the seriousness of his actions.

Despite this, Pearce's career wasn't derailed. After his stint with the Roosters, he found a new home with the Newcastle Knights, where he resumed his career.

For many Roosters supporters, seeing him don the Knights' jersey felt like a betrayal, a reminder that while the club had to say goodbye to one of its stars, Pearce himself faced minimal long-term consequences.

The incident left fans wondering whether the system was genuinely holding players accountable or merely moving them around.

Embed from Getty Images

Matt Moylan - 2017, Penrith Panthers

Matt Moylan had a promising career with the Penrith Panthers, where he was even named captain at a young age.

However, his time with Penrith was clouded by off-field disciplinary issues, including reports of clashes with coaching staff and concerns about his commitment to training standards.

A notable public intoxication incident intensified media scrutiny and strained his relationship with the club. This led to Moylan stepping down as captain in 2017 and, ultimately, to his departure from the Panthers.

However, the Panthers faithful watched on as the Cronulla Sharks were happy to hand him a fresh start.

The rugby league community was divided in reaction; many felt his behaviour at Penrith showed a lack of professionalism, while others believed his talent deserved another chance.

Embed from Getty Images

Jarryd Hayne - 2018, Parramatta Eels

Jarryd Hayne's 2018 charge of aggravated sexual assault was a watershed moment for the NRL.

Hayne, once a beloved figure at the Parramatta Eels, faced serious legal challenges that put his career on hold.

Yet, the possibility of a return always lingered, with fans left in limbo as Hayne's legal battles played out.

After spending time in jail, Hayne launched a successful appeal and was released in June of 2024.

With convictions quashed, there will be those arguing that he has done his time and deserves a second chance. For others, the decision to allow him to join the coaching staff for Fiji at the Pacific Championships was questionable at best.

Embed from Getty Images

Jack de Belin - 2018, St George Illawarra Dragons

Jack de Belin's legal battle over sexual assault charges in 2018 marked another instance where fans found themselves questioning the league's handling of serious off-field matters.

Though he was stood down under the NRL's no-fault stand-down policy, he continued training with the Dragons, leaving many supporters in a state of ambivalence.

When de Belin was ultimately cleared to return, Dragons fans were divided, torn between loyalty to their club and discomfort with the player's re-entry.

For many, de Belin's case brought to light the challenges of balancing legal proceedings with the league's disciplinary standards. It highlighted that, while clubs may follow protocol, fans are left grappling with the emotional fallout, feeling that their loyalty is tested by the league's sometimes ambivalent stance.

Embed from Getty Images

Dylan Walker - 2018, Manly Sea Eagles

Dylan Walker's domestic violence-related assault charge in 2018 was another test of the NRL's policies.

Though Walker's case was ultimately resolved, Manly Sea Eagles fans found themselves torn as he continued to represent the club.

For many, it raised uncomfortable questions about whether legal resolutions were enough to justify a player's return, especially when the charge itself had already damaged the club's reputation.

Walker's career has continued on relatively unaffected. He recently finished 2024 as one of the New Zealand Warriors' most damaging impact bench players.

Embed from Getty Images

David Fifita - 2019, Gold Coast Titans

David Fifita's career was temporarily on ice in 2019 when he was detained in Bali after an alleged assault on a local security guard outside a nightclub.

The incident, which saw Fifita briefly jailed, made headlines in Australia and cast a spotlight on the off-field behaviour of high-profile NRL players overseas.

The Gold Coast Titans worked quickly to secure his release, with Fifita ultimately reaching an out-of-court settlement to avoid further legal issues.

Fifita's return to the Titans underscored a common debate among fans about accountability, with some advocating for stronger disciplinary measures and others supporting second chances and redemption.

Embed from Getty Images

Tyrone May - 2019, Penrith Panthers

In 2019, Tyrone May faced serious charges for recording and sharing intimate videos without consent.

The scandal cast a shadow over the Penrith Panthers, with fans and the broader rugby league community calling for accountability.

The Panthers moved to suspend May, yet many supporters felt that the punishment did little to address the damage done to the club's reputation.

When May eventually returned to the NRL, Panthers fans were left questioning the league's commitment to upholding its values.

May's case is emblematic of a broader issue in rugby league. For fans, seeing players welcomed back after scandal creates a sense of cynicism about the league's priorities.

It's as if talent and performance can overshadow transgressions.

Embed from Getty Images

Ben Barba - 2019, North Queensland Cowboys

One of the most high-profile binned contracts took place in 2019, when the North Queensland Cowboys cut ties with Ben Barba following allegations of domestic violence.

For the Cowboys, it was a definitive statement: misconduct of this nature would not be tolerated, regardless of a player's on-field abilities.

Prior to the short stint at the Cowboys, Barba had been given opportunities overseas after being suspended by the NRL and released by the Cronulla Sharks in 2016 after testing positive to cocaine, suggesting that even a terminated contract wasn't enough to halt a career in rugby league.

Barba had previously been stood down indefinitely in 2013 while at the Canterbury Bulldogs, highlighting a pattern of behaviour.

Cowboys fans were left to grapple with the reality that while the club was forced to part ways with a star player, Barba's career options remained open.

The lack of a unified stance across rugby leagues globally meant that players could potentially sidestep consequences by seeking contracts outside the NRL's jurisdiction.

Embed from Getty Images

Dylan Napa - 2019, Sydney Roosters

Dylan Napa's 2019 scandal was another blow for the Roosters, who found themselves dealing with the fallout from explicit videos of Napa that had surfaced online.

The videos, featuring explicit and embarrassing content, cast a shadow over Napa's career and caused significant embarrassment for the Roosters and the NRL.

With pressure mounting from fans and the media, the Roosters took swift action, distancing themselves from Napa. He quickly found a second chance, joining the Canterbury Bulldogs shortly after his release.

For Roosters fans, the frustration lay not only in losing a player but in seeing Napa seamlessly transition to a rival team without facing any substantial punishment.

The message seemed clear: while clubs and fans bore the brunt of the scandal, Napa's career continued virtually unscathed, further eroding faith in the system's ability to impose meaningful discipline.

Embed from Getty Images

Anthony Watmough - 2019, Manly Sea Eagles

Anthony Watmough, a powerhouse forward for the Manly Sea Eagles, saw his career clouded by off-field issues, including an assault charge stemming from a 2019 bar altercation.

Known for his fiery, aggressive style on the field, the NSW Blues stalwart was widely respected by fans for his contributions to Manly's premierships.

However, his off-field behavior, coupled with outspoken criticism of former teammates and coaches after his retirement, cast a shadow over his legacy.

Fans were divided; some believed his contributions and fierce loyalty to the Sea Eagles warranted understanding, while others felt his actions off the field tarnished his image and questioned whether his conduct was compatible with the NRL's values.

After spending over a decade with the Manly Sea Eagles, where he was integral to their success and won multiple premierships, Watmough signed with the Parramatta Eels in 2015.

Embed from Getty Images

Curtis Scott - 2020, Canberra Raiders

In 2020, while with the Canberra Raiders, Scott made headlines following an Australia Day incident where he was found asleep under a tree after a night out.

A confrontation with police ensued, resulting in Scott being tasered and charged with offenses including assaulting a police officer.

The charges were later dropped when bodycam footage revealed discrepancies in the police account. Despite his acquittal, the incident tarnished his image.

Scott's brought the game into disrepute again in 2021 when he was charged with domestic violence-related offenses involving his former partner, Tay-Leiha Clark, stemming from incidents that allegedly dated back to between 2017 and 2019.

He faced charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault, and intimidation.

In October 2022, Scott was found guilty and sentenced to a 12-month community corrections order and fined $1,400. His appeal was dismissed in July 2023, upholding the convictions.

Adam Elliott - 2021, Canterbury Bulldogs

Adam Elliott's case is another example of a player receiving multiple chances despite repeated misbehaviour.

Known for his on-field potential and aggression, Elliott had a series of off-field incidents, with the final straw coming in 2021 when he was asked to leave a Gold Coast restaurant due to inappropriate behaviour.

The Bulldogs decided to release him, signalling that enough was enough. Of course, a short time later Elliott found himself playing for another club, the Canberra Raiders, a move that left many Bulldogs fans disillusioned.

For Bulldogs supporters, the fact that Elliott could continue his career so quickly highlighted a double standard in the league's handling of discipline.

The club had taken a stand, yet the player's career rolled on seemingly unaffected.

Embed from Getty Images

Michael Jennings - 2021, Sydney Roosters

Known for his speed and agility, Jennings played for several high-profile teams, including NSW, Australia, Tonga, the Penrith Panthers, Sydney Roosters and Parramatta Eels.

Jennings' career took a significant downturn in 2020 when he tested positive for banned substances, including Ligandrol and Ibutamoren, which are both performance-enhancing drugs.

This positive test came just hours before a critical semi-final match for the Eels, leading to his immediate suspension under the NRL's anti-doping policy.

The following year, in 2021, Jennings and the Eels mutually agreed to part ways, effectively ending his NRL career. Subsequently, Jennings was handed a three-year suspension, ruling him out of professional competition until October 2023.

He was also involved in a civil case in December 2021, where he was found guilty of sexually assaulting his ex-wife and was ordered to pay almost $500,000 in damages.

Many fans reacted with disappointment and frustration to Jennings' being welcomed back into the NRL at the Sydney Roosters, notably chalking up 300 first grade games during the 2024 season.

Embed from Getty Images

Paul Vaughan - 2021, St George Illawarra Dragons

Paul Vaughan's career took a major hit in 2021 when he was sacked by the St. George Illawarra Dragons following a serious COVID-19 protocol breach.

Vaughan hosted a house party during intense lockdown restrictions, violating NRL biosecurity rules and drawing heavy criticism from the public, his club and the league.

The Dragons fined and suspended several players involved, but Vaughan, as the host, bore the brunt of the consequences, with the club terminating his contract.

Despite this scandal, Vaughan was later signed by the Canterbury Bulldogs, where he was given a chance to revive his career.

Fans had mixed reactions to Vaughan's quick return to the NRL. Many were frustrated, feeling his actions showed a disregard for the rules and the health of the community, which they believed warranted harsher consequences.

Embed from Getty Images

Dylan Brown - 2023, Parramatta Eels

In 2023, while playing for the Parramatta Eels, Brown was charged with five counts of sexual touching without consent following an incident at a Sydney hotel.

The NRL stood him down under its no-fault stand-down policy, and he missed several games.

Brown later pleaded guilty to two counts, with the remaining charges withdrawn, and was fined and placed on a good behaviour bond.

His return to the field was met with divided opinions; some fans felt that his actions warranted a longer suspension, while others accepted the legal outcome and supported his return to the team.

Embed from Getty Images

Josh Addo-Carr - 2024, Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

The 2024 season brought yet another high-profile termination when Josh Addo-Carr, one of the league's most explosive players, was released by the Bulldogs after testing positive for cocaine.

The incident, which occurred literally days out from the Bulldogs' first finals appearance in close to a decade, shattered his image and led to swift action from the Bulldogs, who chose to sever ties.

With the wound hardly dry, the rumour mill has already kicked into suggestions that he will be joining the St George Illawarra Dragons in the coming weeks.

Embed from Getty Images

Ezra Mam - 2024, Brisbane Broncos

As of November 2, 2024, Ezra Mam has not been formally charged with any offenses.

On October 18, 2024, Mam was involved in a car accident in Brisbane, during which he allegedly failed a roadside drug test and was found to be driving without a valid license.

Following the incident, he voluntarily entered a rehabilitation facility.

At the time of publication, the Queensland Police are awaiting the results of a secondary drug test before determining any potential charges.

The NRL's integrity unit is also conducting its own investigation into the matter.

It's important to reiterate that Ezra has not been formally charged and that facts surrounding the incident remain subject to closer scrutiny before judgement can be passed.

Brisbane Broncos fans are certainly waiting on edge to see how the situation pans out, but conversations have already started about whether or not any charges laid will prevent Ezra being released and/or signing with other clubs.

Embed from Getty Images

A System in Need of Reform: Protecting Clubs and Fans

These cases reveal a troubling pattern: despite clubs' efforts to hold players accountable, the league's revolving door allows many to resume their careers without facing substantial, lasting consequences.

Fans invest time, energy, and loyalty into players, only to watch as those who breach that trust are picked up by rival teams.

Clubs, meanwhile, are left to deal with the fallout, their reputations tarnished and their fan-base disillusioned.

The NRL's efforts, such as the no-fault stand-down policy and fines, are steps in the right direction, but they fall short of delivering true accountability.

For clubs and fans, the real cost is not only losing players but feeling that the values they support are being undermined.

Until the league establishes a consistent and firm stance on player behaviour, fans will continue to feel that their loyalty is taken for granted, while players are afforded endless chances to sidestep the consequences of their actions.