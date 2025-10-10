The Melbourne Storm are in the process of a major roster reshuffle, which is set to boost the depth of some NRL clubs on the lookout for new stars.

One big name on the transfer market is Nelson Asofa-Solomona, who was let go by the Storm earlier this week.

While the high-profile prop is likely to earn a new deal in the coming months, Zero Tackle understands it will not come from the St George Illawarra Dragons, with sources indicating the club is not interested in his services.

It is also understood that the damaging forward will likely be lured to rugby, with the polarising new R360 competition looming as a likely destination.

The Dragons have also ruled out a play for fellow Storm teammate Jonah Pezet, after the young halfback activated his exit clause to depart the powerhouse club.

Despite the Dragons' lack of halfback depth, the prospect of bringing Pezet in is reportedly not on the cards.

While it is unknown why Pezet isn't a target for the Dragons, it can be assumed that his manager, Braith Anasta, is uninterested in negotiating with the Red V after their poor treatment of his other client, Lachlan Ilias.

Pezet looks likely bound for the Parramatta Eels, with the Canberra Raiders also keen on the young halfback's services.