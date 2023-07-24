After recently being informed that he has no future at the St George Illawarra Dragons, forward Zane Musgrove has gained interest from several clubs.

One of the clubs that has shown an interest in recruiting Musgrove is English Super League side Warrington Wolves. The Wolves have been on the lookout for several new potential recruits as of late as the transfer deadline nears.

However, according to Yorkshire Live, the club has strongly denied the rumours linking the Dragons forward to the English club.

Warrington is extremely keen to upgrade their forward stocks ahead of the transfer deadline that comes into effect on August 4 after already adding Jordy Crowther to their roster for the remainder of the season.

Aged 27, Musgrove has appeared in 68 NRL first-grade games throughout his career, with previous stints at the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Wests Tigers before he decided to move his talent to Wollongong joining the Dragons.

Having already signed Knights forward Lachlan Fitzgibbon for next season, the club has two unoccupied quota spots available for overseas players. One of these spots will be taken by Fitzgibbon, whilst Musgrove may take the other one despite the club denying links to him at this present stage.