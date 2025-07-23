The Cronulla Sharks are remarkably in danger of losing star dummy half Blayke Brailey.

The hooker has made countless comments about wanting to remain a Shark for the entirety of his playing career.

The latest of those comments came as recently as last weekend after a win over the Sydney Roosters, but it has now been reported by Wide World of Sports' The Mole that talks have stalled between his management and the club.

Brailey is off-contract at the end of 2025, and has been one of this season's form players leading to discussion about him making a State of Origin debut.

While the Sharks are only on the edge of the top eight, Brailey has hit his potential and then some this year, and his form had led to reports that he had been offered a contract extension out to the end of 2030 as Cronulla looked to build their forward pack and spine around him.

But the salary cap issues in the Shire - which have been all too widely reported on given their top end contracts for Nicho Hynes and Addin Fonua-Blake to go with a host of extensions and upgrades in recent seasons - could force Brailey out of the club.

Speaking to the publication, his manager David Riolo said he and his client didn't accept the offer on the table, with the Sharks currently considering a counter offer.

"They [Cronulla] made an offer - we didn't accept it," Brailey's manager David Riolo told Wide World of Sports.

"I put a counter offer and they are considering it. We are kind of in limbo at the moment.

"But the clock is ticking and if it can't get sorted before November 1, he will go to the open market."

Whether the Sharks have the funds to meet the counter offer remains to be seen.

Brailey will be in for a major upgrade in contract value whichever way it plays out, but it has been reported that the club will lose Sam Stonestreet and only have about $300,000 to extend the deal of William Kennedy.

That is a major red flag in the negotiations with Brailey, who could easily be among the best-paid hookers in the competition once he signs his next deal.

There is a shortage of top-tier dummy half talent in the NRL, which will only add to the issues for Cronulla with Brailey's market value seemingly rising every time he takes to the field.