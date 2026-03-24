Daly Cherry-Evans didn't join the Roosters to cling on.

He's joined the team to win, and when the time comes, he'll be the first to hand over the keys.

The veteran five-eighth, who crossed the Harbour in the off-season on a one-year deal with an option for 2027, has made one thing clear: the moment his presence at Bondi becomes a roadblock rather than a runway for the club's next generation of playmakers, he'll move out of the way without hesitation.

"I would say as long as the club's not in a position where they're holding any young kids back, that would be my priority right now in my career," Cherry-Evans revealed to NRL.com.

"If the Roosters didn't have space for me next year because of the potential of someone else, that is completely okay.

"But as you guys are probably aware, I'm a player that will continue to back myself to play at a higher level."

The Roosters have a plethora of talent in the halves, with Hugo Savala making his debut last season, and Toby Rodwell earmarked as a future star and Sam Walker, entrusted with the halfback jersey and the lead playmaker role, steadily cementing as one of the game's best halfbacks at just 23 years old.

Cherry-Evans will walk into familiar but strange territory on Thursday night, returning to 4 Pines Park for the first time as a Rooster when his side face the Sea Eagles in what shapes as a mouth-watering early-season clash.

The playmaker admitted there's plenty of work to do, given their struggles this season, having only defeated the South Sydney Rabbitohs so far this season.

"It hasn't been the start that we wanted as a team," Cherry-Evans said.

"Certainly, my role within that hasn't been up to scratch just yet, but really positive things are going to change, and I'm going to continue to try and play good footy.

"If that leads to another year, then that's great. But if it doesn't, that's also not the worst thing in the world as well."

When it comes to a reveal of when or if he will retire, Cherry-Evans will be content with either decision he makes will take his time with the process.

"So I'm really okay with either thing happening, but honestly, I'm not going to know right now. I'm probably not going to know in a couple of months' time," DCE shared.

"I'm definitely not going to be someone who probably retires mid-year as well when it comes to an announcement.

"I think you guys know by now, if I retire, I'm going to be off into the sunset and you'll never see me again."