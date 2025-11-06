Veteran halfback Daly Cherry-Evans has finally made a career decision.

The former Manly Sea Eagles skipper has officially joined the Sydney Roosters for the 2026 NRL season, ending a 15-year career in the Northern Beaches.

The Roosters confirmed the signing on Friday morning, bringing an end to months of speculation surrounding the future of the 36-year-old playmaker.

Cherry-Evans played 352 games for the Sea Eagles, captaining the club for much of the past decade and winning a premiership in his rookie 2011 season.

However, the Sea Eagles were unable to reach a new agreement with their skipper earlier this year, paving the way for his switch to Bondi.

The Roosters deal is reportedly worth around $500,000 for 2026, with an option in Cherry-Evans' favour for a second year in 2027.

The move reunites Cherry-Evans with several Queensland Maroons teammates and adds experience to a Sydney side expected to be among the premiership favourites next season.